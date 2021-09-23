Thursday’s Insider Report: Multiple C-suite executives are buying this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
On Sept. 21, director Margaret McKenzie bought 3,000 shares at a price per share of $147.29, taking this particular account’s position up to 4,675 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $441,000.
Previously, we reported that the chair of the board of directors Robert Pace invested over $7.6-million in shares of CN Rail on Sept. 20. He bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $152.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (MBS Realty Limited), after which this specific account held 54,900 shares.
Prime Mining Corp. (PRYM-X)
On Sept. 13, Pierre Lassonde, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $4.1-million in shares of Prime. He purchased 1-million shares at a cost per share of $4.17 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Firelight Holdings LLC), increasing this particular account’s position to 10,670,978 shares.
Year-to-date, Prime’s share price has rallied 120 per cent.
Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNO-CN)
Between Sept. 9 and 13, chief investment officer Aaron Miles bought 14,719 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$12.30, raising this specific account’s holdings to 23,342 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$181,000.
On Sept. 10, chief financial officer Brian Ward purchased 12,510 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$12.40, after which this specific account held 46,331 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$155,000.
On Sept. 9, chief executive officer George Archos invested nearly US$1-million in shares of Verano. He acquired 79,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$12.525, lifting this specific account’s position to 263,133 shares.
Verano is a multi-state cannabis operator whose share price has been under pressure, along with other cannabis stocks.
**
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
On Sept. 15, director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares at a price per share of $50.056, after which this particular account held 431,200 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $10-million, excluding commission charges.
Mr. Fortin is the company’s former chief financial officer and chairman of the board.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T)
On Sept. 15, vice-president of exploration and chief operating officer Myles Bosman exercised his options, receiving 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.07, and sold 200,000 shares at a price per share of $6.53, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled $692,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
