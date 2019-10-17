Thursday’s Insider Report: President and CEO are buying these two stocks on price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)
On Oct. 9, executive chairman and chief executive officer John Chen invested US$245,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of US$4.90, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 4,320,923 shares.
The stock price has plunged 32 per cent since the company reported its second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results on Sept. 24.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On Oct. 9, director Harold Kvisle invested over $96,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 9,000 shares at a price per share of $10.70, lifting his account’s holdings to 65,000.
On Oct. 7, director Keith MacPhail purchased 36,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1136050 Alberta Ltd.), taking this account’s holdings up to 84,000 shares. The cost of this investment, not including trading fees, totaled $414,000.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
On Oct. 10, Tony Giardini purchased 250,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.28, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded $820,000.
In May 2019, Mr. Giardini assumed the role as president of the company. Prior to joining Ivanhoe Mines, he was the chief financial officer at Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T).
On Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, executive vice-chairman Egizio Bianchini bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.28, raising his account balance to 40,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $98,000.
Since July 4, the stock price has declined 29 per cent.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On Oct. 8, co-founder, director and the company’s former chief financial officer Richard Fortin sold 157,000 shares at a price per share of $40.6608, reducing his portfolio’s position to 756,200 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission fees, exceeded $6.3-million.