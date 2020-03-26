Thursday’s Insider Report: Presidents are buying these three beaten-down securities

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT-UN-T)
Between March 9 and March 18, president and chief executive officer Kevan Gorrie acquired a total of 9,800 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $55.82. The cost of these purchases totaled over $547,000, not including trading fees. On March 18, this account held 44,553 units.
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY-A-T)
Between March 17 and March 19, president, co-founder and chief executive officer Eric Boyko purchased a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.33 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Boyko Investments Limited Partnership). The cost of this investment exceeded $866,000.
Between March 12 and March 19, chairman Mark Pathy invested over $1.1-million in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 251,700 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.49 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mavrik Corp.), after which this account held 2,911,734 shares.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On March 16, president Jacques Goulet bought 7,000 shares at a price per share of $41.49, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase, excluding trading fees, totaled over $290,000.
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU-UN-T)
Between March 12 and March 19, chairman Louis Maroun sold a total of 312,000 units at an average price per unit of roughly $8.80. Proceeds from these sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $2.7-million. After these transactions, this account held 773,629 units.