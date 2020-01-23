Thursday’s Insider Report: These three dividend stocks are being bought

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)
On Jan. 13, director David Cornhill bought 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.4787, raising this account’s holdings (RRSP) to 130,607 shares. The cost of this purchase, excluding commission charges, totaled over $97,000.
Empire Company Limited (EMP.A-T)
On Jan. 17, Paul Sobey, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $313,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $31.354 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (PDS Holdings Limited), increasing this account’s holdings to 495,957 shares.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
Between Jan. and Jan. 22, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.98, lifting this account’s position to 10,630,237 shares. The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, exceeded $449,000.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
On Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, Louis Watum, managing director – DRC operations, exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of 64 cents, and sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.03. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $339,000. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.