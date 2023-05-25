Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Brookfield Corp. (BN-T)

On May 12, vice-chair Brian Lawson acquired 52,425 shares at a price per share of $40.80 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Brian and Joannah Lawson Family Foundation), after which this specific account held 1,918,738 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $2.1-million.

He also bought 6,550 shares at a price per share of US$30.379 for a different account in which he also has indirect ownership (MIST Holdings Inc.), raising this particular account’s position to 31,550 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$198,000.

Brookfield pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 US cents per share.

RB Global Inc. (RBA-T)

On May 18, chief executive officer Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares at a price per share of US$54.06, lifting this particular account’s position to 119,983 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$1 million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On May 19, billionaire businessman Jimmy Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 119,000 shares at a price per share of $29.906 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 16,830,932 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled more than $3.5 million.

Previously,Mr. Pattison invested over $4-million in shares of Westshore Terminals. On May 12, he acquired 143,700 shares at a cost per share of $29.2747.

Westshore Terminals pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share.

**

The following stock has had both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On May 18, chief financial officer and executive vice-president of corporate development Kris Smith exercised his options, receiving 230,000 shares at a cost per share of $30.21, and sold 230,000 shares at a price per share of $38.2688, leaving 48,482 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.8 million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On May 17, chief sustainability officer Arlene Strom purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $38.6348, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 23,436 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $386,000.

