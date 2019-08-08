 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s Insider Report: These two oversold dividend stocks yielding more than 4% are being bought

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)

On July 30, Robert Hinkel, chief operating officer of the Asia Pacific region, invested over $325,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 32,912 shares at a cost per share of $9.88, increasing his portfolio’s position to 42,912 shares.

Previously, we reported that on July 29, the company’s president and chief executive officer Rob Peabody invested over $100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $10.01, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 195,213 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share or 50 cents per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of over 5 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, Brian MacDonald, who was appointed to the board of directors in July 2018, acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$28.55, raising his account balance to 13,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$142,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, or $1.68 per share yearly, equating to an annualized dividend yield of over 4 per cent.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Aug. 1, chairman Stephen Gunn exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.9167, and sold 4,453 shares at a price per share of $49.1632 with a remaining account balance of 92,101 shares. Net proceeds, not including commission fees, totaled nearly $206,000.

Previously, we reported the following trades.

On July 17, Nicolas Hien, senior vice-president – project management and systems, exercised his options, receiving 32,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.6567, and sold 32,000 shares at a price per share of $50.2043, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, not including commission fees, totaled over $1.1-million.

On July 12, chief operating officer Johanne Choinière exercised her options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $49.6813, Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $2.4-million. Her remaining account balance stood at 66,000 shares.

On July 8, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967 and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $49.0896, leaving 37,200 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $411,000.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

On July 31, Bob Kirkpatrick, vice-president – secretary, exercised his options, receiving 6,396 shares at a cost per share of $52.18, and sold 6,396 shares at an average price per share of approximately $71.71, which left 1,818 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $124,000.

