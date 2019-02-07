Thursday’s Insider Report: This blue-chip dividend stock has four trading its shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR-T)

Between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, Donnell Noone, who sits on the board of directors, invested over U.S.$115,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 26,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.36, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 1,700,800 shares.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, chief executive officer and chairman George Fink invested $75,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 12,500 shares at an average cost of roughly $6 per share, increasing his account’s holdings to 3,560,299 shares.

Previously we reported that on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, Mr. Fink bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.68 for a total purchase price of over $170,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)

On Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, chief medical officer Neil Solomons sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.12, trimming his portfolio’s position to 392,099 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $81,000.

The following stock has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

On Feb. 4, chief operating officer Mike Cory exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (4,300) at a price per share of $108.7135 with a remaining account balance of 14,725 shares. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $467,000.

On Jan. 31, executive vice-president of corporate services and chief legal officer Sean Finn exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,426) at a price per share of $109.9833, leaving 13,750 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.1-million.

On Jan. 31, Kimberley Madigan, senior vice-president of human resources, divested 14,500 shares at a price per share of U.S. $83.4196 with 4,164 shares remaining in her account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S.$1.2-million.

On Jan. 31, director Donald Carty invested over U.S.$310,000 in shares of CN Rail. He acquired 3,717 shares at an average price per share of U.S.$83.4047, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 66,716 shares.