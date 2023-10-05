Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T)

On Sept. 26, director Eric Butler invested over US$350,000 in shares of West Fraser. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of US$70.11, initiating a position in this specific account.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)

On Sept. 28, president Tim McKay exercised his options, receiving 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.27, and sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $89.1807 with 1,199,195 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.1 million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Previously, we reported the following trades.

Between Sept. 6-13, director Steve Laut divested a total of 20,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $87.53, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,226,584 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.8 million, excluding trading fees.

On Sept. 8, president Tim McKay exercised his options, receiving 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.27, and sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $89.9467. Net proceeds totaled over $2.1 million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

iA Financial Corp. (IAG-T)

On Sept. 18, president and chief executive officer of iA Financial Group Denis Ricard exercised his options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $40.91 and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $88, leaving 44,000 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $141,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

**

The following stock has had both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)

On Sept. 28 and 29, chief executive officer Pramod Jain invested more than $142,000 in shares of CMG. He purchased a total of 16,738 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $8.54. After these trades, this specific account held 27,236 shares.

Between Sept. 27-29, Ken Dedeluk, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 45,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.63, leaving 446,100 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $389,000, excluding trading fees.

