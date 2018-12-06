Thursday’s Insider Report: Three executives buy shares of this stock on the dip

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T)

On Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, Ron Joyce, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $3.9-million in units of the REIT. He acquired a total of 400,000 units at a price per unit of approximately $9.87, for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Jetport Inc). After these purchases, the account held 16,691,900 units.

Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 22, chief financial officer Jim Green acquired a total of 10,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $10.11, increasing his account balance to 84,000 units.

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T)

In recent weeks, president and chief executive officer Gilles Labbé has invested over $600,000 in shares of the company, initiating a position for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2945-0228 Québec Inc.). On Nov. 27, he purchased 7,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $13.01. Prior to that, on Nov. 16, he purchased 40,000 shares at a price per share of 12.93 in this account. After these transactions, the account balance stood at 47,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T)

Last week, three senior management executives were buyers in the market.

Most recently, on Nov. 29, chief financial officer Brian Kyle bought 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $26, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 21,097 shares.

On Nov. 27, chief executive officer Rafi Ashkenazi acquired 66,600 shares, boosting his portfolio position to 103,360 shares.

On Nov. 27, the company’s chief legal officer and secretary Marlon Goldstein purchased 50,979 shares, raising his account balance to 52,960 shares.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO-T)

Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29, vice-president of finance and administration in Brazil Luciano Chaves exercised his options and sold the corresponding total number of shares received (478,904) at an average price per share of approximately $3.57, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1.7-million.