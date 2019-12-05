Thursday’s Insider Report: Three high-flying stocks that are being sold

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR-T)
On Nov. 28, the company’s former president and chief executive officer James Bannantine invested over $349,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 563,800 shares at a cost per share of 62 cents, lifting his account balance to 1,255,315 shares.
**
Listed below are three high-flying stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)
On Nov. 27, executive chairman and the company’s former chief executive officer David Ingram divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $67.89, trimming his account balance to 426,701 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $1.3-million.
Year-to-date, the share price has soared 94 per cent. Given the rally in the stock price, the stock’s market capitalization is currently just below the $1-billion mark at $995-million.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share or $1.24 per share yearly, which equates to a current annualized yield of 1.8 per cent.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T)
Between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3, director Paul Simpson sold a total of 11,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.74 with 769,984 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceed from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $75,000.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 142 per cent.
Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-X)
On Nov. 27, chairman, president and chief executive officer Kurt Sorschak sold 399,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.40, leaving 2,212,196 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $958,000.
Year-to-date, this micro-cap stock has spiked - rising 211 per cent.