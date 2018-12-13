Thursday’s Insider Report: Three insiders are buying this oversold blue-chip stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T)

On Dec. 11, director Malcolm Cockwell invested over $1.4-million in shares of the company. He purchased 100,000 shares at a price per share of $14.50, initiating a portfolio position.

Previously, we reported that Saul Shulman, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $15.5484 on Nov. 28, increasing his account’s holdings to 10,000 shares.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

With the share price in oversold territory, three board members were recent buyers in the market.

On Dec. 12, director Craig Broderick purchased 5,000 shares, initiating a portfolio position.

On Dec. 11, director George Cope (who is also the president and chief executive officer of BCE Inc.) invested nearly $1.5-million in shares of this bank stock. He bought 16,000 shares at a price per share of $93.60, increasing his account balance to 25,660 shares.

On Dec. 11, director Philip Orsino acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $92.9583, lifting his account’s holdings to 65,000 shares.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, director Robert Harding divested a total of 55,198 shares at an average price per share of approximately $58.08 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Robert Harding Foundation), leaving 26,000 shares in the account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $3.2-million.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.UN-T)

Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, Jack Cockwell, who sits on the board of directors of Brookfield Asset Management, sold a total of 438,434 units at a price per unit of $52 with 120,344 units remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sales amounted to over $22-million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On Dec. 3, director David Shaw sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.47, leaving 60,000 shares in his portfolio.