Thursday’s Insider Report: Three insiders each trade millions of dollars in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

On Nov. 15, chairman William Lovatt invested over $327,000 in the company with the purchase of 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.274, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 700,000 shares.

Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, Paul Stoyan, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $175,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 54,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.25.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

On Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, Dale Craig, vice-president – operations, exercised his exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (60,000) at an average price per share of approximately $3.58 with 15,189 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from these sales totaled just under $215,000.

Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, Kevin Bullock, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (250,000) at an average price per share of approximately $3.50. Proceeds from these sales amounted to over $875,000.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T)

Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 21, insider Michael James Young exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares, and sold 11,000 shares at an average price per share of $50.24, leaving 992 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $550,000.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, chief financial officer Kathy Turgeon sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $11.56 with 90,610 shares remaining in her account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $231,000.

Listed below is a security that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

On Nov. 19, Gene Colabatistto, group president - defence and security, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (110,100) at an average price per share of over $26, leaving 30,973 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $2.8-million.

On Nov. 27, Nick Leontidis, group president - civil aviation training solutions, bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $26.5335. Earlier in the month, Mr. Leontidis exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (151,675) at a price per share of $26.5588 on Nov. 16. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $4-million. After these transactions, his account balance stood at 54,776 shares.

On Nov. 15, Andrew Arnovitz, vice-president – strategy and investor relations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (44,400), leaving 3,572 shares in his account.