Thursday’s Insider Report: Three REITs seeing action

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a REIT that has had recent insider buying activity.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM-UN-T)
On Sept. 19, chair of the board Neil Labatte invested over $346,000 in units of the REIT. He acquired 24,500 units at an average price per unit of approximately $14.14, increasing his account’s holdings to 38,500 units.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)
On Sept. 20, Gordon Cunningham, who sits on the board of trustees, divested 5,000 units at a price per unit of $53.845, reducing his portfolio’s position to 1,420 units. Net proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $269,000.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)
Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 24, Alain Blackburn, senior vice-president – strategic advisor- exploration, exercised his options, receiving 9,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.37, and sold 9,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $79.76, leaving 1,442 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including commission fees, totaled over $390,000.
Mr. Blackburn plans to retire in January 2020.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI-UN-T)
Between Sept. 16 and Sept. 19, president Roberto Geremia sold a total of 37,000 units at an average price per unit of $44.01 with a remaining account balance of 130,929 units. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $1.6-million.