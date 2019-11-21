 Skip to main content

Thursday’s Insider Report: Two CEOs and three CFOs are trading these stocks

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (CLR-T)

On Nov. 8, chief executive officer Ian Smith acquired 9,900 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $5.07, raising his account balance to 56,798 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $50,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share, which equates to a current annualized yield of 3.8 per cent.

Dorel Industries Inc. (DII-B-T)

On Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, Jeff Segel, executive vice-president – sales and marketing, acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $5.05, lifting his account’s holdings to 610,250 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $252,000.

On Nov. 12, president and chief executive officer Martin Schwartz bought 25,000 shares at a price per share of $5.092, increasing his account balance to 593,031 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $127,000.

On Nov. 12, chief financial officer and secretary Jeffrey Schwartz invested over $178,000 in shares of Dorel. He purchased 35,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.11, taking his portfolio’s holdings up to 631,980 shares.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)

On Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, chief financial officer Hal Khouri invested over $465,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 7,295 shares at an average price per share of approximately $63.83, initiating a portfolio position.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share, which equates to a current annualized yield of 1.9 per cent.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by several insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13, chief financial officer Paul Jewer exercised his options, receiving a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $38.53, and sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $70.42, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, totaled over $1.5-million.

On Nov. 11, vice-president and chief information officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $70.71, trimming his account’s holdings to 111,504 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $707,000.

On Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, Jennifer Cochrane, vice-president – finance, exercised her options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $23.40, and sold 3,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $70.70, leaving 11,500 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $141,000. ​

