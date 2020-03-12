 Skip to main content
Thursday’s Insider Report: Two dividend stocks being acquired during the market turbulence

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

Between Feb. 27 and March 9, director and the company’s former chief executive officer Brian Hedges acquired a total of 15,928 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $18.49, lifting this account’s holdings to 131,405 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $294,000.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On March 9, Kris Smith, executive vice-president – Downstream, invested $249,000 in shares of this beaten-down energy stock. He purchased 8,500 shares at a price per share of $29.32, increasing this account’s holdings to 21,582 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

Between March 6 and March 9, Kevin Thomson, senior executive vice-president – strategic matters, sold a total of 80,000 shares (70,000 shares from one account and 10,000 shares from a separate account). He sold 70,000 shares from his personal trading account at an average price per share of approximately $28.08, leaving 74,343 shares in this account. He sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $27.992 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kevin J. Thomson Professional Corporation), eliminating this account’s position. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.2-million.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T)

On March 3, chief operating officer Guy Templer exercised his options, receiving 225,000 shares at a cost per share of $20, and sold 225,000 shares at a price per share of $31.5952 with 34,569 shares remaining in this account after these transactions. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.6-million.

On March 2, chief executive officer and director Rafi Ashkenazi exercised his options, receiving 275,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $19.95, and sold 275,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $31.24. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $3.1-million.

