Thursday’s Insider Report: Two executives cash out millions from this consumer stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)
Between April 15-21, executive chairman and chief executive officer Robert Wares invested over $81,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly 41 cents, increasing this account’s holdings to 26,804,618 shares.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)
Between April 9-13, president, chief executive officer and director Clive Johnson exercised his options, receiving 600,000 shares at a cost per share of $2, and sold 600,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.90 with 4,376,803 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.3-million.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU-UN-T)
On April 14, Anthony Gardner, who sits on the board of directors, divested 2,440 units at a price per unit of US$29.2376, leaving 4,717 units in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded US$71,000.
Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T)
On April 16, director and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Philip Walford sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of $1.3554, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 4,658,612 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $677,000.
The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T)
On April 20, Ian Proctor, chief executive officer – Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG was acquired by The Stars Group in July 2018), sold 169,089 shares at a price per share of US$24.8716 with 59,701 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded US$4.2-million.
That day, chief legal officer and secretary Marlon Goldstein was also a seller in the market. He divested 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Marlon D. Goldstein Trust), leaving 19,079 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over US$1.2-million.
