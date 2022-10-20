Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG-UN-T)

Between Oct. 12- 4, Bruce Robertson, who sits on the board of trustees, bought a total of 15,000 units at a price per unit of $14.80, increasing this particular account’s position to 189,000 units. The cost of these purchases totaled $222,000, not including trading fees.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.83 cents per unit, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T)

On Oct. 14, co-founder and executive chairman David Berman invested $575,000 in shares of Tricon. He acquired a total of 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.50 for two accounts, after which one account (Family Foundation) held 855,500 shares and the other account (RRSP) held 22,000 shares.

On Oct. 14, co-founder and director Geoff Matus also invested $575,000 in shares of Tricon. He bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $11.50 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Mandukwe Inc.).

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5.8 U.S. cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 2.8 per cent.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Oct. 12, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $79.82, leaving 10,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $159,000, not including commission charges.

Previously, we reported that between Sept. 26–29, Mr. Thomas sold a total of 8,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $77.18. Proceeds from these sales totaled over $632,000, not including commission charges.

Mr. Thomas is the former chief executive officer of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T).

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T)

On Oct. 14, vice-president of operations Craig Martin exercised his options, receiving 50,533 shares at a cost per share of $3, and sold 50,533 shares at a price per share of $11.82 with 596,680 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $445,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.