Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Aris Mining Corp. (ARIS-T)

Between May 19-23, chief executive officer Neil Woodyer acquired a total of 301,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.33, after which this specific account held 2,466,689 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $1 million.

Mr. Woodyer is the founder and former chief executive officer of Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T).

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X)

Between May 19-24, executive chair of the board Ian Delaney invested over $804,000 in shares of Westaim. He bought a total of 250,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.22 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Brant Investments), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 1,934,462 shares.

On May 19, chief financial officer Glenn MacNeil acquired 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.16 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, lifting this particular account’s position to 68,728 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled $79,000, excluding trading fees.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T)

On May 19, chief operating officer of Canadian operations Tony Canade sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $244, leaving 42,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $732,000, excluding commission charges.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)

Between May 16-26, chief executive officer and director Dave Strang divested 292,550 shares at undisclosed prices for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 5,027,389 shares in this particular account. Based on the trading lows of each day, proceeds from the sales totaled over $7-million, not including trading fees.

