Thursday’s Insider Report: Two sellers of this Big 5 bank stock pocket millions in profits

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Orezone Gold Corp. (ORE-T)
On June 14, president and chief executive officer Patrick Downey invested over $221,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 462,000 shares at a cost per share of 48 cents, increasing his account balance to 3,790,000 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. (AI-T)
Between June 12 and June 18, chair of the board Mark Silver sold a total of 137,850 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.51 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1513549 Ontario Limited), leaving 100,000 shares in this account. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $1.8-million.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On June 18, Brigette Chang-Addorisio, who sits on the board of directors, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $21.35 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (2184627 Ontario Inc.), trimming the portfolio’s holdings to 350,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled $213,500.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
Between June 11 and June 17, Frank McKenna, deputy chair of TD Bank Group, exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $35.42, and sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $75.93. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.2-million. These transactions eliminated this portfolio’s holdings.
On June 11, chief financial officer of TD Bank Group Riaz Ahmed exercised his options, receiving 123,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $36.64, and sold 99,008 shares at an average price per share of $75.52, leaving 375,624 shares in his account.