Thursday’s Insider Report: Value investor sinks another $1-million into this REIT

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF-UN-T)
On Jan. 5, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $1.3-million in units of this REIT. She purchased 166,900 units at a cost per unit of $7.88 for an account in which she has control or direction over (G2S2 Capital Inc.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 20,717,600 units.
Previously, we reported that between Dec. 18-24, Sime Armoyan invested over $3-million in units of Cominar - 381,800 units at an average price per unit of roughly $7.97.
Cominar REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 3 cents per unit or 36 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.3 per cent.
**
Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)
On Jan. 12 and 13, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 2,645,743 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.11 from an account in which she has control or direction over (Clarke Inc. Master Trust). Proceeds totaled over $10-million.
Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN)
Between Jan. 4-14, co-founder and former president of this multi-state cannabis operator Joe Caltabiano divested a total of 622,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S. $11.34 from an account in which he has control or direction over (Better Odds, LLC). Proceeds from the sales exceeded U.S. $7-million, not including trading fees. After these transactions, this specific account held 377,200 shares.
Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T)
On Jan. 8, general counsel and corporate secretary Charlie MacCready exercised his options, receiving 94,120 shares at a cost per share of $2.75, and sold 94,120 shares at a price per share of $42.75 with 25,763 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $4-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On Jan. 8, chief operating officer Eric Tong exercised his options, receiving 94,120 shares at a cost per share of $2.75, and sold 94,120 shares at a price per share of $42.75, leaving 45,266 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $4-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T)
Between Jan. 7 and 14, director Vernon Lobo sold a total of 4,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $51.88, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 44,400 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $207,000, excluding trading fees.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT-UN-T)
On Jan. 8, William Biggar, who sits on the board of trustees, sold 70,000 units at a price per unit of $6.286 for an account in which he has control or direction over. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $440,000, excluding commission charges.
