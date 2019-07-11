Thursday’s Insider Report: VP pockets $2-million profit in this large-cap retail stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.
Airboss of America Corp. (BOS-T)
On June 28, the following four insiders were buyers in the public market.
Management executive Chris Figel purchased 35,000 shares at a price per share of $8.3903, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded $293,000.
President and chief operation officer Chris Bitsakakis acquired 11,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.3903, raising his account’s holdings to 50,300 shares.
Human resources executive Andy Weinkove invested over $92,000 in shares of the company with the acquisition of 11,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.3903, lifting her account balance to 11,310 shares.
Chairman and chief executive officer Gren Schoch bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.16, increasing his account balance to 4,714,547 shares. The cost of this investment totalled over $40,000.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On July 5, John Assaly, vice-president – global procurement, exercised his options, receiving 89,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.38, and sold 89,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $41.79, eliminating his portfolio’s holdings. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totalled over $2.2-million.
Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)
Between June 26 and July 4, chief financial officer Vincent Benoit sold a total of 36,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $21.61 with 45,075 shares remaining in his account. Gross proceeds totalled over $795,000.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T)
On July 3, Jordan Johnsen, vice-president – operations and engineering, sold 66,140 shares at a price per share of $6.4822, leaving 12,496 shares in his account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $428,000.