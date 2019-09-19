Thursday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $200,000 in this defensive large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
George Weston Limited (WN-T)
On Sept. 11, director and the former chief executive officer of Rona Inc. Robert Sawyer purchased 2,000 shares at a price per share of $110.594, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 4,270 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $221,000.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC-T)
On Sept. 13, Andrew Wray acquired 37,500 shares at a price per share of US$3.20, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment, not including commission charges, totaled US$120,000. In May, Mr. Wray was appointed chief executive officer.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T)
On Sept. 10, Richard Clark, who sits on the board of directors, invested $150,000 in shares of the company. He bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $15, raising his account balance to 68,513 shares.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)
On Sept. 12, director Denis Losier sold 1,000 shares at a price per share of $122.10, trimming his account’s holdings to 171,254 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $122,000.