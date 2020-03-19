Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced it will reduce its capital expenditures in 2020 and 2021 by a total of approximately $140-million. With the reduction, the company said its 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100-million and 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be “substantially below” $100-million. Interfor said it will re-evaluate its capital expenditures “as market conditions continue to evolve.”
It also announced it will temporarily reduce production across its operations in British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest and the U.S. South, "in order to align production with the prevailing market." The company said the curtailments are expected to reduce production by approximately 35 million board feet per week, which represents approximately 60 per cent of its production capacity. "These curtailments will initially be for a two-week period and will be re-evaluated regularly," it stated
**
BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) announced that it will be temporarily closing its sales network, namely the Ameublements Tanguay banner in the Quebec City area and the Brault & Martineau and EconoMax banners in the Montreal area, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said the decision means it will have to temporarily lay off approximately 75 per cent of its personnel from its retail stores.
**
Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) announced that Mr. Mikes Restaurants Corp. has closed all of its dining rooms and bars across Canada on a temporary basis, due to the coronavirus, but will continue to provide take-out and delivery offerings, where possible.
"The duration of the temporary dining room and bar closures is not yet known and will continue until further notice," the company stated. "By closing its dining rooms and bars to guests, Mr. Mikes is doing its part to help 'flatten the curve' through the reduction of group gatherings and increased social distancing consistent with public health authority protocols while also supporting Canadians by continuing to provide take-out and delivery offerings, where possible, during these challenging times."
**
McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX-N; MUX-T) announced that Chris Stewart has left his position as president and chief operating officer. “His responsibilities will be assigned to other members of the management team,” the company stated.
**
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T; BET-N) announced it’s suspending its drilling operations in Canada as well as a 50-per-cent reduction to its 2020 capital budget to $260-million to $290-million, from the original $500-million to $575-million.
“As an industry, we are facing an unprecedented challenge due to the significant degradation and volatility in global crude oil prices. During this time, our priority is to preserve financial liquidity," stated CEO Ed LaFehr.
The company is also shutting-in approximately 3,500 boe/d of low or negative margin heavy oil production "in order to optimize the value of our resource base and maximize our adjusted funds flow."
The result is a revised production guidance range for 2020 to 85,000 to 89,000 boe/d, from 93,000 to 97,000 boe/d.
**
