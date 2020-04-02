 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) announced the closure of its network of theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada will remain in effect beyond April 2. “The re-opening of locations will be reassessed as further guidance is provided by Canadian public health authorities and applicable government authorities,” the company said.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T) announced that it’s in process of taking final steps to place the Mercedes mine in Mexico into care and maintenance “as part of action required in order to help protect the health of our employees, their families and neighbouring communities from the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company said on-site activity will be "limited to work required to prevent irreversible damage to the mine or the surrounding environment as a result of suspending normal operations. Precautionary measures and controls to help protect the care and maintenance personnel will be taken. These measures will include a requirement for employees on-site to remain at the mine for extended periods to limit the potential for transfer of the virus."

The company said there are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 infection among mine personnel.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) said it has been designated an essential service provider and has taken actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers and communities where it operates and to minimize the disruption to its business. The company said the effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic and government or customer actions, “although anticipated to be temporary, could materially disrupt Badger’s business operations in the short term.”

Badger said its senior leadership salaries will be reduced by 20 per cent, its CEO's salary will be reduced by 40 per cent, and the board of directors annual cash retainers will be reduced by 40 per cent. It will also curtail production of hydrovac trucks at its Red Deer plant.

"Further cost reduction initiatives include the reduction of staffing levels and minimizing discretionary costs," it stated.

The company is also withdrawing its 2020 financial outlook for adjusted EBITDA and hydrovac builds. “We continue to target doubling the revenue in our U.S. business and growing our adjusted EBITDA by a 15-per-cent compound annual growth rate over the next three to five years.”

MORE TO COME

