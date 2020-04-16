 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA-T) announced its monthly dividend will be reduced from $0.0713 per share to $0.05 per share beginning with the April 2020 dividend.

"Without clear visibility as to how, and for how long, COVID-19 will negatively impact system sales, the board decided to reduce the dividend at this time," said chairman Jay Swartz in a release. "We recognize that certain segments of system sales have significantly decreased, but the royalty income generated from delivery sales, backstopped by the company's cash reserve, provides the ability to continue the majority of the shareholder dividend during these unprecedented times,"

The company said it will continue to monitor system sales and royalty income "and will consider further changes to the monthly dividend taking into account the duration and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurant operations, and the timing and pace of economic recovery in the markets that Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 serve."

The company also said royalty pool system sales for the quarter ended March 31, decreased 6.1 per cent to $125.8-million from $133.9-million in the same quarter last year.

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T) said sales at its liquor and cannabis stores were “significantly higher than normal” during the last three weeks of March but that demand subsided once provincial and state governments classified liquor and cannabis stores as essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcanna says its operations haven't been materially impacted to date but that "the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains fluid and there are obvious risks for all businesses associated with the pandemic — which the company shares."

The company said it’s focused on protecting its balance sheet amid the economic uncertainty. Inventory levels have been “carefully reduced,” it said, and capital expenditure plans for 2020 have been temporarily suspended. “The timing of each project will be re-assessed in the context of the COVID-19 situation,” it stated, adding that it has “sufficient capital and credit availability to finance operating requirements and for general corporate purposes.”

MORE TO COME

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter.

