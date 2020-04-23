Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) is suspending its quarterly dividend “for the foreseeable future” and announced first-quarter results that beat expectations.
Sales were $275.6-million up from $247.5-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $267-million. Net income was $7-million or 11 cents per share versus a loss of $19.5-million or 30 cents a year ago.
**
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) announced first-quarter sales came in at $1.17-billion, up from $1.1-billion a year earlier. Its net loss was $70-million or 56 cents per share versus a loss of $39.1-million or 31 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was a loss of 21 cents versus a loss of 6 cents last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.1-billion and an adjusted loss of 25 cents.
"While we saw a modest improvement in our results at our lumber and pulp and paper operations in the first quarter, these results were significantly overshadowed by the virus outbreak and the extreme market volatility and major economic turmoil it has caused," stated CEO Don Kayne. "We are focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and believe we are well-positioned to weather the impacts of the pandemic. We continue to actively assess the ongoing situation and remain prepared to take further action if necessary."
**
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $318.2-million, a slight decrease from $319.6-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $321.4-million.
Net income decreased to $4.7-million or 4 cents per share down from $11.6-million or 11 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 9 cents versus 10 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 7 cents.
**
Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX-T) announced a $20-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp. that will purchase 2,615,000 common shares for $7.65 each.
The company said the net proceeds will be used to continue ramp-up of operations of its Eagle gold mine and for general corporate purposes.
**
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) reported revenue for the second quarter ended Feb. 29 came in at $6.7-million compared to $6.8-million for the same period last year.
Its net loss was $10.4-million or 3 cents per share versus a loss of $3-million or a penny per share a year ago.
The company said it's unable to "definitively quantify" the potential impact of COVID-19 on its business. "In the near-term, given the current disruption to the sports calendar, the company does expect a decline in revenue beginning in [the third quarter] compared to the prior year."
In response, the company said it's taking measures to manage costs, including reducing operating expenses and exploring what government programs it could tap into. It said members of theScore’s management team have agreed to forego 25 per cent of their salary from May 1 to Aug. 31 in exchange for an equivalent grant of restricted stock units in the company, "with a variation of this program also being made available on an optional basis to all full-time staff."
