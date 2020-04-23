 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) is suspending its quarterly dividend “for the foreseeable future” and announced first-quarter results that beat expectations.

Sales were $275.6-million up from $247.5-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $267-million. Net income was $7-million or 11 cents per share versus a loss of $19.5-million or 30 cents a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) announced first-quarter sales came in at $1.17-billion, up from $1.1-billion a year earlier. Its net loss was $70-million or 56 cents per share versus a loss of $39.1-million or 31 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was a loss of 21 cents versus a loss of 6 cents last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.1-billion and an adjusted loss of 25 cents.

"While we saw a modest improvement in our results at our lumber and pulp and paper operations in the first quarter, these results were significantly overshadowed by the virus outbreak and the extreme market volatility and major economic turmoil it has caused," stated CEO Don Kayne. "We are focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and believe we are well-positioned to weather the impacts of the pandemic. We continue to actively assess the ongoing situation and remain prepared to take further action if necessary."

**

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $318.2-million, a slight decrease from $319.6-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $321.4-million.

Net income decreased to $4.7-million or 4 cents per share down from $11.6-million or 11 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 9 cents versus 10 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 7 cents.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX-T) announced a $20-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp. that will purchase 2,615,000 common shares for $7.65 each.

The company said the net proceeds will be used to continue ramp-up of operations of its Eagle gold mine and for general corporate purposes.

**

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) reported revenue for the second quarter ended Feb. 29 came in at $6.7-million compared to $6.8-million for the same period last year.

Its net loss was $10.4-million or 3 cents per share versus a loss of $3-million or a penny per share a year ago.

The company said it's unable to "definitively quantify" the potential impact of COVID-19 on its business. "In the near-term, given the current disruption to the sports calendar, the company does expect a decline in revenue beginning in [the third quarter] compared to the prior year."

Story continues below advertisement

In response, the company said it's taking measures to manage costs, including reducing operating expenses and exploring what government programs it could tap into. It said members of theScore’s management team have agreed to forego 25 per cent of their salary from May 1 to Aug. 31 in exchange for an equivalent grant of restricted stock units in the company, "with a variation of this program also being made available on an optional basis to all full-time staff."

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies