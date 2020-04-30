Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Taseko Mines Limited (TKO-T) reported revenues of $62.1-million in the first quarter, down from $70.3-million a year earlier.
Its net loss was $49-million or 20 cents per share versus a loss of $7.9-million or 3 cents a year earlier. Its adjusted EPS came in at a loss of 9 cents versus a loss of 6 cents. Analysts were expected an adjusted EPS loss of 8 cents.
**
Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-T) reported sales of $120.2-million for its second quarter ended March 31 compared to $123.5 million.
Net income was $9.5-million or 24 cents per share versus a profit of $8.6-million or 22 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents.
**
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC-Q; FRX-T) announced plans to offer its common shares in an underwritten public offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering, the company stated. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as the co-manager.
**
MORE TO COME
**
