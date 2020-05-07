Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced that it has suspended its quarterly dividend “as a result of business uncertainty caused by COVID-19.”
First-quarter revenue was $99.1-million down from $275.7-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $52.5-million
Its net loss of $21-million or 6 cents per share compared to net income of $1.9-million or nil per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents.
"First quarter results were significantly impacted by strike action by the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937, the gradual restart of certain strike-curtailed British Columbia operations, and the negative impacts of the novel Coronavirus pandemic on markets and production," the company stated.
**
Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) reported first-quarter sales of $31.4-million compared with sales of $30.9-million during the prior-year period.
The net loss for the first quarter totaled $3.7-million or 22 cents per share, compared to net income of $6.2-million or 37 cents per share in the same period of 2019.
Analysts were expecting sales of $27.3-million and earnings of 26 cents.
**
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) said it generated $242-million of total loan originations in the first quarter, up 10 per cent from the $219-million in the first quarter of 2019.
Revenue for the first quarter increased to a record $167-million, up 20 per cent over the same period in 2019, the company stated, "driven by the expansion of the consumer loan portfolio."
Net income was $22-million or $1.41 per share, up from $18.3-million or $1.18 per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.39 per share.
**
Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) reported revenue of US$227.3 million for its first quarter, a decrease of 4.9 per cent from US$239-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$221.8-million.
Its net loss was US$26.7-million 26 cents per share, compared to a net loss of US$20.9-million or 21 cents US. Adjusted EPS was a loss of 45 cents US per share compared to a loss of 12 cents a year earlier.
**
Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) reported property revenue of $63.3-million up from $57.2-million a year ago.
Net income of $38.5-million compared to $27.1-million a year earlier, "due to same property growth, recent acquisitions and fair value adjustments."
Funds from operations came in at 22 cents per unit, a 4.8-per-cent increase from a year ago. Adjusted FFO was 18 cents versus 16 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted FFO of 19 cents.
**
Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T) reported first-quarter sales of $102.2-million up from $97.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $94.4-million.
Its net loss was $1.3-million or 5 cents per share versus income of $8-million or 31 cents a year ago. "The primary reason for the decrease in net income of $9.3-million was the increase in the foreign exchange loss of $7.6-million, consisting of a $6.1-million foreign exchange loss in 2020 compared to a $1.5-million foreign exchange gain in 2019," the company stated.
**
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) reported a first-quarter net loss of $558.4-million or $1.58 per share versus a loss of $54.6-million or 15 cents a year earlier. “An impairment charge of $740-million ($554.8-million net of deferred tax recovery) recognized on ARC’s property, plant and equipment, resulting from the decrease in forward strip commodity pricing for crude oil and natural gas, was the most significant contributor to the net loss in the period,” the company stated. “The impairment was recognized in ARC’s Northern Alberta cash-generating unit, which includes the Company’s Ante Creek and Pembina light oil assets.”
Funds from operations came in at $160.8-million or 46 cents per share versus $186.2-million or 53 cents per share.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.