 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced that it has suspended its quarterly dividend “as a result of business uncertainty caused by COVID-19.”

First-quarter revenue was $99.1-million down from $275.7-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $52.5-million

Story continues below advertisement

Its net loss of $21-million or 6 cents per share compared to net income of $1.9-million or nil per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents.

"First quarter results were significantly impacted by strike action by the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937, the gradual restart of certain strike-curtailed British Columbia operations, and the negative impacts of the novel Coronavirus pandemic on markets and production," the company stated.

**

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) reported first-quarter sales of $31.4-million compared with sales of $30.9-million during the prior-year period.

The net loss for the first quarter totaled $3.7-million or 22 cents per share, compared to net income of $6.2-million or 37 cents per share in the same period of 2019.

Analysts were expecting sales of $27.3-million and earnings of 26 cents.

**

Story continues below advertisement

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) said it generated $242-million of total loan originations in the first quarter, up 10 per cent from the $219-million in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the first quarter increased to a record $167-million, up 20 per cent over the same period in 2019, the company stated, "driven by the expansion of the consumer loan portfolio."

Net income was $22-million or $1.41 per share, up from $18.3-million or $1.18 per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.39 per share.

**

Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) reported revenue of US$227.3 million for its first quarter, a decrease of 4.9 per cent from US$239-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$221.8-million.

Its net loss was US$26.7-million 26 cents per share, compared to a net loss of US$20.9-million or 21 cents US. Adjusted EPS was a loss of 45 cents US per share compared to a loss of 12 cents a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) reported property revenue of $63.3-million up from $57.2-million a year ago.

Net income of $38.5-million compared to $27.1-million a year earlier, "due to same property growth, recent acquisitions and fair value adjustments."

Funds from operations came in at 22 cents per unit, a 4.8-per-cent increase from a year ago. Adjusted FFO was 18 cents versus 16 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted FFO of 19 cents.

**

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T) reported first-quarter sales of $102.2-million up from $97.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $94.4-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Its net loss was $1.3-million or 5 cents per share versus income of $8-million or 31 cents a year ago. "The primary reason for the decrease in net income of $9.3-million was the increase in the foreign exchange loss of $7.6-million, consisting of a $6.1-million foreign exchange loss in 2020 compared to a $1.5-million foreign exchange gain in 2019," the company stated.

**

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) reported a first-quarter net loss of $558.4-million or $1.58 per share versus a loss of $54.6-million or 15 cents a year earlier. “An impairment charge of $740-million ($554.8-million net of deferred tax recovery) recognized on ARC’s property, plant and equipment, resulting from the decrease in forward strip commodity pricing for crude oil and natural gas, was the most significant contributor to the net loss in the period,” the company stated. “The impairment was recognized in ARC’s Northern Alberta cash-generating unit, which includes the Company’s Ante Creek and Pembina light oil assets.”

Funds from operations came in at $160.8-million or 46 cents per share versus $186.2-million or 53 cents per share.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies