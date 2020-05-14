Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) reported first-quarter revenue increased by 16.5 per cent to $84.5-million, which was in line with expectations and compared to $72.6-million in the first quarter of 2019.
Net income was $8-million or 20 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to $5.4-million or 14 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS was 19 cents up from 16 cents a year earlier.
**
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported total sales of $872.7-million in the first quarter, down 14.7 per cent from a year earlier.
Net income was $29-million or 36 cents per share down from $55.3-million or 66 cents a year ago.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $898.1-million and earnings of 36 cents.
**
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $123.3-million, up from $178.4-million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $141.6-million.
Adjusted funds flow was $36.9-million, or 14 cents per share, down from $116.6-million, or 44 cents, a year ago.
The company recorded a net loss of $45.2-million, or 17 cents per share, compared to net income of $15.8-million or 6 cents per share.
**
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) reported revenue of $US130.7-million, down from US$352.7-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US183.8-million.
Income for the period was $19-million, compared with income of $105.2-million.
Income attributable to shareholders was US$55.4-million, or 3 cents, versus $111.2-million, or 6 cents a year ago
**
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) reported revenues of $61.9-million in the first quarter, down from $80.5-million a year earlier, a drop it said was “due to COVID-19 impacts in March 2020.”
Its loss was $12.6-million, or 16 cents per unit, compared to a loss of $500,000, or a penny per share, a year earlier.
Funds from operations came in at $4.7-million, or 6 cents, down from $11.4-million, or 15 cents, a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO of 6 cents per share.
**
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA-T) which indirectly owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks, reported system sales from the 749 restaurants in the royalty pool decreased 6.1 per cent to $125.8- million from $133.9-million in the same quarter last year when there were 772 restaurants in the royalty pool.
Same-store sales growth fell 6.6 per cent. Total system sales came in at $125.8-million down from $133.9-million.
Adjusted earnings from operations came in at $6.4-million or 19.5 cents which was in line with expectations and compared to versus $6.9-million or 21 cents a year ago.
**
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) reported net income of $24.9-million or $1.46 per share versus $40.5-million or $2.42 per share.
**
