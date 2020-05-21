 Skip to main content
Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) announced it will be closing its Isle Pierre sawmill near Prince George, B.C., in the third quarter “following an orderly wind-down of operations.”

The company said the closure is a result of "an insufficient supply of economically viable timber following the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic, coupled with the major global economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) announced the curtailment of Prince George Pulp and Paper and Intercontinental Pulp for approximately four weeks starting July 6, citing “the major global economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of economically viable fibre in the region.”

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-N; ACB-T) announced it plans to buy Reliva LLC, a seller of hemp-derived CBD products in the United States.

Reliva stakeholders will receive approximately US$40-million of Aurora common shares. The transaction also includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum of US$45-million payable in Aurora shares, cash or a combination, over the next two years "contingent upon Reliva achieving certain financial targets," the company stated.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-T) announced a $15-million bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. which has agreed to purchase 37.5 million units at a price of 40 cents each.

Each unit includes one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at a price of 50 cents per warrant for 48 months. The company said it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HARV-C) reported first-quarter revenue of US$45-million, an increase from US$19.2-million in the first quarter of 2019.

Its net loss was $20-million or 7 cents US per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a net loss of US$20-million or 7 cents US in the first quarter of 2019.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) announced it has been awarded two new projects it says will add a combined $164 million to backlog.

The company said one project is a construction management services contract for 185 Enfield Place Project in Mississauga for approximately $107-million for GWL Realty Advisors. The second is a stipulated sum contract for the Louvre Residence at Century Park Project in Edmonton for about $57-million under development by Procura Real Estate Services Ltd.

