Inside the Market

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T) announced that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T) will not exercise its right to match the takeover offer received from a foreign-based multinational mining company announced on June 3 for $1.85 per share.

In a separate release, Silvercorp says if Guyana Goldfields terminates their agreement, Silvercorp will receive a termination fee of $9-million.

Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) announced its board has approved renewed activity its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid, which will be funded by a temporary reduction in the quarterly dividend to 1.5 cents per share from 11 cents per share.

"Cervus has a long history of distributing a portion of free cash flow to investors and since 2017 we have considered both dividends and share buybacks to be a return of capital to shareholders," said Peter Lacey, founder and chairman of the board. "In our view, it would be a significant oversight not to capture the opportunity to buy Cervus shares at a substantial discount to tangible book value, especially in light of future growth aspirations communicated in our five-year strategic plan."

The company said the board "will continue to assess shareholder distributions on a quarterly basis."

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T) announced it has acquired Retreat at Wolf Ranch Apartments, a 303-suite, garden-style residential community in Georgetown, Texas for $51.6-million. The company said the transaction was funded with $26.5-million in mortgage debt, with the REIT’s credit facility used for the balance.

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported sales of $82.1-million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up from $79.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $79.6-million.

The company generated a net loss of $996,000 or 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to net earnings of $84,000 or nil per share a year ago.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT-X) announced that it successfully engineered and tested payload drop functionality for the Sparrow drone, which it says “opens further healthcare, commercial and residential use cases.”

According to the company, "this new functionality allows a package to be loaded at the point of origin, fly to a destination, hover at a lowered altitude, drop a payload without landing, and return to the point of origin."

It said the Sparrow has a total flight range of up to 30 kilometres with a maximum payload capacity of approximately 4.3 kilograms (10 pounds) and operates with its FLYTE software system.

