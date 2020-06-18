 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

E-L Financial Corp. Ltd. (ELF-T) announced a $200-million offering of senior unsecured notes due June 22, 2050. It said the net proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company said the notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4 per cent calculated and payable semi-annually in arrears on June 22 and Dec. 22 of each year. "It is a condition of the closing of the offering that the notes be assigned a rating of at least 'A' by S&P Global Ratings," the company stated.

It said the issue will be offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of dealers, co-led by Scotia Capital Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc., and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) announced a change to its global management structure, effective July 1. 

Fiera Capital said it will shift away from a geographically focused operating model, to a global approach and will organize its business activities across three operating groups: public markets, private markets and private wealth, instead of its existing regional structure.

CEO and chairman Jean-Guy Desjardins said the new structure "will better equip our global leadership team to have better line of sight on key business challenges and opportunities, thereby allowing them to scale solutions on a global basis and accelerate the execution of our 2022 strategic plan."

Fiera Capital said it expects the changes to "translate into positive contribution to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the range of $5-million to $10-million starting in the 2021 financial year. It expects to record severance and restructuring-related charges in the range of $19-million to $21-million before taxes during the second quarter.

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T; TCL.B-T) announced the definitive closure of the printing plants Transcontinental de la Capitale (Quebec City) and Transcontinental Qualimax (Gatineau) in Quebec. It said the move follows the June 12 decision by the Coopérative nationale de l’information indépendante (CN2i) to permanently stop publishing its newspapers during the week.

“These plants were primarily dedicated to printing CN2i’s daily newspapers, formerly owned by Groupe Capitales Médias. These closures unfortunately result in the loss of approximately 30 jobs per plant,” the company stated.

“This decision is part of our strategy of continuously optimizing our printing platform by adjusting our capacity and costs to our business volumes,” said Pierre Deslongchamps, senior vice-president, Québec and Atlantic at TC Transcontinental Printing. 

