Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) announced that it had amended its lending agreements with its banking syndicate “to provide enhanced financial covenant flexibility on a present and go-forward basis.” It also maintained its quarterly dividend, increased in March, of 5 cents per share.
“The declaration of our dividend underscores our confidence in the future of the company, the restart of our operations and our long-term view of the industry,” stated executive chairman Rob Wildeboer.
Mr. Wildeboer also said the company's second-quarter was "as we believe is the case for most participants in our industry, quite frankly, brutal — the worst quarter from a financial point of view in our history."
The company also expects quarterly sales will be down by about 55 per cent year-over-year and there may be some restructuring costs and non-cash asset write-downs "in light of the significant reduction in volumes and current industry production projections," he said.
Mr. Wildeboer added that the company responded "quickly and aggressively to the COVID-19 related shutdowns, but the reality is that it is impossible to make money when we are not producing and shipping parts."
He said the company has started producing again in North America and Europe in the past several weeks, "and production is ramping up nicely" and that China is operating at normal production rates based on customer orders.
"Subject to dealing with the continued COVID-19 pandemic, potential lockdown concerns, and overall industry volumes, we look forward to improving sales and profits in the second half of the year and beyond," he stated.
**
Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) reported a net loss its fourth quarter ended Mar. 31 of $24.9-million, or $1.65 per share compared to a profit of $27.2-million or $1.80 per share a year earlier.
“The net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects a net decline in the fair value of Clairvest’s investee companies and a corresponding decrease in carried interest from the CEP [Clairvest Equity Partners] Funds as a result of significant market volatility and economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company stated, adding that, “several of Clairvest’s investee companies have been forced to temporarily close due to, or been otherwise severely impacted by, the pandemic.”
**
Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) announced that its president Randy Powell has resigned “to pursue other interests,” effective July 8.
CEO John Peller will takeover his responsibilities on an interim basis, the company stated.
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.