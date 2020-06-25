 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) announced that it had amended its lending agreements with its banking syndicate “to provide enhanced financial covenant flexibility on a present and go-forward basis.” It also maintained its quarterly dividend, increased in March, of 5 cents per share.

“The declaration of our dividend underscores our confidence in the future of the company, the restart of our operations and our long-term view of the industry,” stated executive chairman Rob Wildeboer.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Wildeboer also said the company's second-quarter was "as we believe is the case for most participants in our industry, quite frankly, brutal — the worst quarter from a financial point of view in our history."

The company also expects quarterly sales will be down by about 55 per cent year-over-year and there may be some restructuring costs and non-cash asset write-downs "in light of the significant reduction in volumes and current industry production projections," he said.

Mr. Wildeboer added that the company responded "quickly and aggressively to the COVID-19 related shutdowns, but the reality is that it is impossible to make money when we are not producing and shipping parts."

He said the company has started producing again in North America and Europe in the past several weeks, "and production is ramping up nicely" and that China is operating at normal production rates based on customer orders.

"Subject to dealing with the continued COVID-19 pandemic, potential lockdown concerns, and overall industry volumes, we look forward to improving sales and profits in the second half of the year and beyond," he stated.

**

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) reported a net loss its fourth quarter ended Mar. 31 of $24.9-million, or $1.65 per share compared to a profit of $27.2-million or $1.80 per share a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

“The net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects a net decline in the fair value of Clairvest’s investee companies and a corresponding decrease in carried interest from the CEP [Clairvest Equity Partners] Funds as a result of significant market volatility and economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company stated, adding that, “several of Clairvest’s investee companies have been forced to temporarily close due to, or been otherwise severely impacted by, the pandemic.”

**

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) announced that its president Randy Powell has resigned “to pursue other interests,” effective July 8.

CEO John Peller will takeover his responsibilities on an interim basis, the company stated.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies