Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) issued a release confirming support of the commitments announced by Alstom to address potential concerns raised by the European Commission in relation to Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation, including the disposition of certain assets currently held by Bombardier Transportation.

The commitments included selling Alstom’s Coradia Polyvalent and Reichshoffen production site in France and divestments of Bombardier’s Talent 3 platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

-with a file from Reuters

Two Toronto investors are proposing to offer about $58-million for the company that publishes the Toronto Star newspaper in a competing bid that would up the ante on a friendly deal by about 14 per cent, sources familiar with the situation told The Globe and Mail.

Matthew Proud, chief executive officer of Dye & Durham Corp., and his brother Tyler Proud, CEO of technology company Avesdo Inc., have approached the board of Torstar Corp. (TS.B-T) through a holding company they control with a proposal to pay 72 cents a share, the sources said. They added that the pair hope to beat an agreed offer of 63 cents from Jordan Bitove’s and Paul Rivett’s NordStar Capital. It is believed Tyler Proud is leading the effort to buy Torstar, as his brother is in the middle of a road show to take Dye & Durham public.

It is not yet a formal bid, the sources said, and it is now less than two weeks before shareholders are due to vote on the NordStar offer. The Globe has agreed not to name the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

A source close to the situation said the Proud brothers presented the proposal in late June through their shell company, Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc. Another source said Neil Selfe, founder of merchant and investment bank Infor Financial Group Inc., is involved in the effort.

Full story here by Jeffrey Jones, Sean Silcoff and Andrew Willis

EXFO Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) says its sales decreased 10 per cent year-over-year to US$66.1-million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 “mainly due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.” Analysts were expecting revenue of US$61-million.

Net earnings amounted to US$3.2-million, or 6 cents US per share compared to US$21,000 or nil per share a year earlier. analysts were expecting a loss of 8 cents US, according to S&P Capital IQ.

HEXO Corp (HEXO-T; HEXO-N) announced that it has launched medical cannabis products in Israel through a 24-month agreement with Israeli medical cannabis company, Breath of Life International Ltd. 

“For the first time, HEXO’s high-quality medical cannabis is available to medical patients outside of Canada,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO. 

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
