Thursday’s small cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) announced a $35-million bought-deal offering. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and Stifel GMP that has agreed to purchase 5,788,000 offered shares at a price of $6.05 each. The shares closed at $6.45 on Wednesday, prior to the announcement.
The shares include 4,135,000 common shares of the company and 1,653,000 from shareholders, including CEO Jonathan Ferrari, president and chief operating officer Neil Cuggy, vice-president of merchandising Raffi Krikorian and director Hamnett Hill.
The gross proceeds will be about $25-million to the company and $10-million to the shareholders.
The company said it intends to use the net proceeds "to fund capital and operational projects to build out same-day delivery capabilities through fulfilment technology and automation equipment and for general corporate purposes."
“The accelerating adoption of online grocery and home meal solutions has brought forward Goodfood’s growth and profitability plan and this capital raised will support our continued push for growth and bolster the efficiency and breadth of our operations,” stated Mr. Ferrari in the release.
**
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) said it expects second-quarter revenue to come in at $84.5-million, a drop of 10.2 per cent from the same quarter in 2019. Analysts are expecting revenue of $80.6-million for the quarter ended June 30.
The company said adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $14.5-million, an increase of 2 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.
“Our extensive accessibility product portfolio, along with our efforts to build out a global distribution network, as well as significant cost-containment efforts, all contributed to our strong results, despite the challenging climate presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.” stated CEO Marcel Bourassa.
He said official results will be released on Aug. 12 after the market close.
**
Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) announced a definitive supply agreement for the remainder of 2020 with HB Group out of Antwerp, Belgium for all diamonds produced in excess of 10.8 carats in size from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana.
The company said large, high-value diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats in size from Karowe account for approximately 70 per cent of its annual revenues.
It said purchase price paid for the rough diamonds will be based on the estimated polished outcome, "determined through state of the art scanning and planning technology, with a true-up paid on actual achieved polished sales thereafter, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing."
The company said the “unique pricing mechanism is expected to deliver regular cash flow for this important segment of our production profile at superior prices.”
**
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) announced a slate of seven director candidates, of which five are new directors, who will be appointed to the board of directors upon completion of the previously announced recapitalization transaction. It said a special meeting is expected to be held on Aug. 25 to consider the recapitalization transaction.
The company has applied for an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for the recapitalization transaction, which will be effected through a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The interim order hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.
As part of the planned reconstitution of the board, the company announced that Rebecca MacDonald, the company’s founder, will be retiring and stepping down, effective today. At the same time, her employment contract as executive chair will be terminated by mutual agreement, the company stated.
**
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) announced after markets closed on Wednesday that Martin Juravsky will succeed Marion Britton as the company's next chief financial officer, effective immediately.
CEO John Reid said the company is moving to the next phase of its planned CFO transition. Ms. Britton will stay on for the balance of 2020 as executive vice-president and will continue in a "key role" on the company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation team beyond 2020, Mr. Reid said.
“Marion’s career and numerous accomplishments epitomizes a consummate professional driven by a tireless work ethic as she has always produced work of remarkable quality and quantity,” Mr. Reid said. “Her professional and personal contributions have left an indelible mark on our history.”
