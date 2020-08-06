 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported revenue of $377.7-million for its first quarter ended June 30, which it said is the company’s highest quarterly revenue on record and compared to $325.5-million for the same quarter a year ago.

Net income was $29-million or 22 cents per share versus net income of $24.3-million or 18 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 16 cents and revenue of $285-million.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 5.5 cents per share up from 5 cents.

"Our performance for the fiscal first quarter reflects our agile and defensive business mix that allows us to shift resources where needed to ensure excellent client experiences in any environment," said CEO Dan Daviau in a release. "We achieved record quarterly revenues, with all businesses contributing to our profitability, and, in keeping with our commitment to increase shareholder returns, we increased our quarterly common share dividend by 10 per cent."

**

Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$281.1-million, down from US$321-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$255.1-million in the latest quarter.

Its net loss was US$14.9-million or 15 US cents per share, compared to net income of US$10.2-million or 10 US cents per share a year ago.

Its adjusted net loss was US$9.5-million or 9 US cents per share, compared to adjusted net income of US$19.8-million or 19 US cents last year. Analysts were forecasting an adjusted EPS loss of 11 US cents.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T), formerly Tricon Capital Group Inc., reported second-quarter net operating income of US$77-million compared to US$50.8-million a year ago, “primarily driven by a larger single-family rental portfolio along with improved operating metrics and the inclusion of a full-quarter results from the U.S. multi-family portfolio (as opposed to a half-month of results in Q2 2019).”

Net income was US$17.3-million or 9 US cents per share compared to US$10.7-million or 3 US cents per share a year ago, “driven by higher net income from growth in the rental portfolio, stronger operating metrics in Tricon’s single-family rental business as well as lower corporate overhead expenses year-over-year.”

**

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) announced a $25-million bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that has agreed to purchase 38,500,000 Class A subordinate voting shares for 65 cents each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, "including funding the continued growth and development of its gaming operations in the United States and Canada."

**

Story continues below advertisement

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported revenue of $206.1-million for its third quarter ended June 27 compared to $191.4-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $5.5-million or 5 cents per share versus net earnings of $10.4-million or 10 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $188.4-million and earnings of 7 cents per share.

**

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) reported second-quarter revenues of $134.5-million down from $161.2-million for the same period last year. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $132.1-million.

Net profit was $1.7-million or 5 cents per share versus $11.9-million or 33 cents a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies