Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported revenue of $377.7-million for its first quarter ended June 30, which it said is the company’s highest quarterly revenue on record and compared to $325.5-million for the same quarter a year ago.
Net income was $29-million or 22 cents per share versus net income of $24.3-million or 18 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 16 cents and revenue of $285-million.
The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 5.5 cents per share up from 5 cents.
"Our performance for the fiscal first quarter reflects our agile and defensive business mix that allows us to shift resources where needed to ensure excellent client experiences in any environment," said CEO Dan Daviau in a release. "We achieved record quarterly revenues, with all businesses contributing to our profitability, and, in keeping with our commitment to increase shareholder returns, we increased our quarterly common share dividend by 10 per cent."
**
Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$281.1-million, down from US$321-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$255.1-million in the latest quarter.
Its net loss was US$14.9-million or 15 US cents per share, compared to net income of US$10.2-million or 10 US cents per share a year ago.
Its adjusted net loss was US$9.5-million or 9 US cents per share, compared to adjusted net income of US$19.8-million or 19 US cents last year. Analysts were forecasting an adjusted EPS loss of 11 US cents.
**
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T), formerly Tricon Capital Group Inc., reported second-quarter net operating income of US$77-million compared to US$50.8-million a year ago, “primarily driven by a larger single-family rental portfolio along with improved operating metrics and the inclusion of a full-quarter results from the U.S. multi-family portfolio (as opposed to a half-month of results in Q2 2019).”
Net income was US$17.3-million or 9 US cents per share compared to US$10.7-million or 3 US cents per share a year ago, “driven by higher net income from growth in the rental portfolio, stronger operating metrics in Tricon’s single-family rental business as well as lower corporate overhead expenses year-over-year.”
**
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) announced a $25-million bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that has agreed to purchase 38,500,000 Class A subordinate voting shares for 65 cents each.
The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, "including funding the continued growth and development of its gaming operations in the United States and Canada."
**
Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported revenue of $206.1-million for its third quarter ended June 27 compared to $191.4-million a year earlier.
Net earnings were $5.5-million or 5 cents per share versus net earnings of $10.4-million or 10 cents a year ago.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $188.4-million and earnings of 7 cents per share.
**
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) reported second-quarter revenues of $134.5-million down from $161.2-million for the same period last year. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $132.1-million.
Net profit was $1.7-million or 5 cents per share versus $11.9-million or 33 cents a year ago.
**
