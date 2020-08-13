Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $411-million, down from $427-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $418.1-million in the latest quarter.
The company reported net income of nil for the quarter, compared to $1-million in the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted net income was $10-million or 11 cents per share versus $6-million or 7 cents a year earlier.
**
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $62.8-million, down from $354.4-million a year ago.
Its net loss was $36.4-million or 57 cents per share versus a profit of $48-million or 79 cents a year ago.
"The temporary closures of the company's operations resulted in a decrease in revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and cash flows when compared to the same period in the prior year," the company stated.
**
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA-T), which indirectly owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks, said system sales from the 749 restaurants in the royalty pool decreased 15.5 per cent in the second quarter to $113.5-million from $134.3-million in the same quarter last year when there were 772 restaurants.
Adjusted earnings were $5.8-million or 18.1 cents per share versus $6.9-million or 21.4 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 18 cents and sales of $114.3-million.
**
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported second-quarter revenue was $84.7-million, down from $94-million a year earlier.
Adjusted net earnings were $6.3-million or 12 cents per share versus $6.2-million or 13 cents a year ago.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $84.3-million and earnings of 11 cents per share.
**
Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL-T) reported second-quarter sales of $91.5-million, compared to $97.1-million a year earlier.
Net income increased to $9.2-million $5-million a year ago. Net income per share was 36 cents per share versus 20 cents a year earlier.
**
