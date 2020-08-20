Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T) reported second-quarter sales of $215.6-million, up from $172.6-million in 2019. Analysts were expecting revenue of $195.6-million.
Net earnings of $11.2-million or 26 cents per share compared to a loss of $6-million or 15 cents a year ago.
