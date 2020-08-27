Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
kneat.com, inc. (KSI-X) announced second-quarter revenue of $1.55-million, an increase of 192 per cent when compared to the second quarter in 2019.
Its net loss was $2.3-million as compared to a net loss of $1.75-million for the same period in 2019.
**
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV-X) announced it will proceed with the consolidation of the common shares of the company on the basis of seven pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share. It said the consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on August 28.
**
Ayr Strategies Inc. (AYR.A-C) announced an agreement to expand its footprint to include cultivation, production and dispensary assets in Pennsylvania.
It also reported second-quarter revenue of US$28.3-million which was in line with expectations and compared to US$10.8-million a year earlier.
Its net loss was US$7.5-million or 28 cents US per share versus a loss of US$3587-million or US$2.18 per share a year ago.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.