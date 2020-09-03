Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
GoldMining Inc. (GOLD-T) announced that former Goldcorp Inc. chairman Ian Telfer has joined its subsidiary Gold Royalty Corp. as chairman of its advisory.
“We are honoured that Ian Telfer, a giant of both the gold mining and streaming industries has joined Gold Royalty,” stated Amir Adnani, chairman of GoldMining.
**
Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) announced it has acquired Tallysman Wireless Inc., a manufacturer of precision global navigation satellite systems antennas, and related components.
The agreement is valued at up $24.5-million, the company stated. The amount paid on closing is $15.7-million (net of cash received) and contains two earnout periods of $4-million and $4.8-milion based on the achievement of a certain level of EBITDA performance over the next 30 months.
**
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) announced that it has received conditional approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the TSX Venture Exchange.
“This is yet another milestone as we continue to scale and establish theScore as a leader in North American sports media and gaming,” said John Levy, founder and CEO of theScore, in a release. “Graduating to the TSX enables us to significantly raise our profile and increase awareness - both in Canada and beyond - around the value of our company and our unique approach in fusing media with gaming.”
**
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $24.6-million, up from $17-million in the prior year. The expectation was for revenue of $23.3-million.
Net income of $2.2-million or 6 cents per share was in line with expectations and compared to $952,000 or 2 cents a year ago.
**
