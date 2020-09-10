Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Evertz Technologies Limited (ET-T) reported revenue of $56.3-million for its first quarter ended July 31 compared to revenues of $103.4-million for the quarter ended July 31, 2019.
Net earnings were $600,000 or a penny per share compared to $13.2-million or 17 cents a year ago.
The expectation was for revenue of $75.9-million and earnings of 7 cents per share according to S&P Capital IQ.
**
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL-Q; TRIL-T) announced a public offering of up to 8.5 million common shares. It intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for its “ongoing and planned clinical trials for its CD47 program, including drug supply and for working capital and general corporate purposes.”
It said Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
It said no common shares will be offered or sold in Canada as part of this offering.
**
Integra Resources Corp. (ITR-X) announced a $20-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. that will buy 5.9 million common shares for US$3.40 each.
Coeur Mining, Inc., which currently holds approximately 4.8 per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares, “has indicated an interest in purchasing as a part of the offering at the issue price a number of common shares that allows it to maintain its percentage ownership interest,” the company stated.
The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund exploration and pre-feasibility study expenditures at the DeLamar Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
**
