Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T) said John Burzynski has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors and remains in his role as chief executive officer and as a director.
Sean Roosen has stepped down from his role as non-executive chairman of the board and remains in his role as a director. Mathieu Savard has been promoted to president.
**
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-C) announced financing commitments totaling more than US$20-million from existing lenders and institutional investors.
It said the commitments include; US$10-million in gross proceeds under a new unsecured convertible facility, US$5.7-million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured term loan led by Stable Road Capital, and US$5-million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured convertible facility led by Gotham Green Partners.
**
