Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) announced that WiLAN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Copy Innovations Inc., has entered into a license agreement with Konica Minolta, Inc. The license covers various printer-related technologies. The company said the terms of the license agreement are confidential.
**
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT-Q; NEPT-T) announced an agreement with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, the province’s wholesaler and public retailer of non-medical cannabis, for the sale and distribution of Neptune’s new proprietary Mood Ring product line.
The agreement marks the launch of Neptune’s Mood Ring product line for sale into the Canadian non-medical cannabis market, the company said.
**
H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO-X) reported revenue of $36-million for its fourth quarter ended June 30 compared to $31.9-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $32.9-million.
Net earnings of $813,000 versus a loss of $1.2-million a year earlier.
**
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T) announced that Tom Collier, chief executive of its U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership, has submitted his resignation “in light of comments made about elected and regulatory officials in Alaska in private conversations covertly videotaped by an environmental activist group.”
The company said it has named former Pebble Partnership CEO John Shively as interim CEO pending a leadership search.
“Collier’s comments embellished both his and the Pebble Partnership’s relationships with elected officials and federal representatives in Alaska, including Governor Dunleavy, Senators Murkowski and Sullivan and senior representatives of the US Army Corps of Engineers,” the comapny stated. “The comments were clearly offensive to these and other political, business and community leaders in the state and for this, Northern Dynasty unreservedly apologizes to all Alaskans.”
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.