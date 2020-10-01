 Skip to main content
Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) announced that it has acquired Bowers Funeral Service Ltd., a three-location funeral home business in Salmon Arm, Golden and Revelstoke, B.C.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Park Lawn to expand its footprint in British Columbia as we continue on the path to meet our stated growth objectives. The Bowers businesses are an attractive group of funeral homes that will complement Park Lawn’s existing Providence Funeral Homes locations also in this region,” stated CEO Bradley Green.

**

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) announced today that it and partner Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) plans to sell to sell the Pioneer Pipeline to ATCO Gas and Pipelines Ltd. for $255-million.

“This agreement replaces the company’s previous agreement to sell its interest in the Pioneer Pipeline to NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL),” the company stated.

It said ATCO acquired the right to purchase the Pioneer Pipeline through an option agreement with NGTL.

**

Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) announced an agreement to sell its interest in Two Rivers Surgical Center to two of the managing physicians for an undisclosed amount.

Medical Facilities said it acquired interest in this ambulatory surgery center through a joint venture with NueHealth, LLC in early 2018.

“The sale of our interest in Two Rivers Surgical Center allows us to focus our attention and capital on our current strategic initiatives,” said Robert Horrar, CEO of Medical Facilities.

**

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) announced that acquired direct ownership and control of 17.3 million common shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) for 61 cents per share or $10.6-million. It said transaction was conducted as a block trade through the facilities of the TSX. The transaction increases its stake to 17.6-million up from 9.9 per cent.

“The purpose of the transaction was to increase Paramount’s investment in the NuVista shares at an attractive price pending further review and consideration of future plans,” it stated.

**

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) announced a $70-million bought-deal ffering. It has an agreement with with a syndicate of underwriters that will purchase 10.4 million shares for $6.75 each. The stock closed at $7.21 on Wednesday.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund future acquisitions.

**

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) subsidiary Wi-LAN Inc. announced a new patent license agreement with Intel Corp. granting Intel certain patent rights for a multi-year term.

The agreement also includes the settlement and dismissal of all litigation pending between WiLAN’s Auriga Innovations, Inc. subsidiary and each of Intel, HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company currently pending before the United States District Court, Western District of Texas, the comapny stated.

It said the specific amount payable under the agreement and all other terms and conditions are confidential.

**

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
