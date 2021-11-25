Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (NET.UN-X) announced an increase in its annual distribution to 34 cents from 30 cent. The company said its distributions have increased 172 per cent since its first distributions in 2012, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 10.5 per cent.

The company reported third-quarter net income attributable to unitholders of $11.2-million or 58.3 cents per unit, compared to $2.1-million 14.5 per unit a year ago.

Recurring funds from operations (FFO) was $2.8-million or 14.5 cents per share was in line with expectations and compared to $1.9-million or 12.7 cents per unit a year earlier. The trust’s property rental income was $4.9-million compared to $3.2-million a year earlier.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (GFP-X) reported a loss of $14.3-million or 16 cents per share in the third quarter versus a loss of $641,000 or 2 cents a year earlier.

Net sales were $28.3-million, based on four weeks of its newly acquired assets, versus nil the year before.

“After closing our purchase transaction on August 28th, we immediately turned our attention to improving operational efficiency and yields. We have been very pleased with the efforts of our team,” said Rick Doman, CEO of GreenFirst.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TBRD-X) reported third-quarter revenue was $35.1-million as compared to $19.8-million a year ago. “The majority of this increase over the comparative period in 2021 is related to growth in production service projects and due to the delivery of the live-action series Strays for CBC,” the company stated.

Net income was $1.9-million or 3.7 cents per share versus $1.4-million or 3 cents a year ago.

