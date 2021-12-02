Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-T) announced fourth-quarter revenue of $106.4-million, an increase of $5.7-million or 6 per cent from the prior year.

Net income decreased to $7.1-million or earnings of 18 cents per share compared to $10.7-million or earnings of 27 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $116-million and earnings of 19 cents per share.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced it has completed the acquisition of 11 dealerships from the Autopoint Group with dealerships across Southwestern Ontario. The dealerships generate annual revenue of over $345 million, selling and servicing Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, and Kia vehicles.

The company said the deal provides geographic diversification by more than doubling its Ontario footprint from seven to 18 dealerships.

“The acquisition adds significant size, scale and scope to AutoCanada’s existing platform in a growing market,” said Paul Antony, AutoCanada’s executive chairman in a release.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T) a supply chain management SaaS company, reported revenue of $34.3-million for its second ended Oct. 31 versus $30.7-million a year ago.

Sofware-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue increased by 28 per cent to $6.6-million up from $5.1-million in Q2 2021.

Profit from operations came in at $1.6-million or 5 cents per share versus $3.4-million or 14 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $34-million and earnings of 8 cents.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD-T) announced that David McNally has stepped down as the company’s president and CEO, and resigned from the board effective Dec. 1.

Board chair Paul Cataford has been appointed interim president and CEO. The board intends to start a search process in early 2022 to identify a permanent CEO.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T) announced that its subsidiary Portage CyberTech Inc. acquired Opin Digital Inc., a digital agency that provides advice, creative design and software development services based on the use of open innovation.

The purchase price includes $ 4.67-million in cash at closing and up to $1.56-million in indexed payments for the two years following the closing of the acquisition based on the achievement of certain milestones.

