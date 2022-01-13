Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Velan Inc. (VLN-T) said sales amounted to $110-million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $71.6-million a year ago.

“This quarter’s sales level represents the highest volume in the last seven quarters,” the company stated.

Net income of $4.5-million or 21 cents per share versus net income of $9.5-million or 44 cents a year earlier.

**

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) announced that Natixis Investment Managers intends to sell all of the 10.68 million Class A subordinate voting shares that it currently holds in Fiera Capital through an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary.

Fiera Capital and Natixis IM intend to enter into a private agreement for the repurchase for cancellation of 3.56 million Class A shares for an aggregate repurchase price of $34,888,000. In addition, Natixis IM will pay Fiera Capital a transaction fee, the company stated.

In a separate transaction, Natixis IM intends to sell 7.12 million Class A shares through a syndicate led by RBC Capital Markets by way of a prospectus-exempt bought deal block trade.

**

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (WNDR-NEO) announced a $35-million bought deal public offering. It has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will purchase about 14.6 million units for $2.40 each.

Each unit includes one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the company, exercisable for 24 months at a price of $3.10 per share.

In a separate transaction expected to close concurrently with the offering, the company said certain officers and directors will be selling to the underwriters a total of 500,000 common shares of the company, on a block trade, prospectus-exempt basis, at the offering price for total gross proceeds of about $1.2-million.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to partially fund the purchase of the company’s previously announced acquisition of First Ledger Corp., fund growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

**

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (RET-X; RET.A-X) announced that it has emerged from its restructuring proceedings as part of the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. The company said it paid the monitor appointed under the CCAA process, Ernst & Young Inc., a total of $95-million.

The company also announces that it has entered into the previously announced senior secured asset-based revolving facility of up to $115-million with Bank of Montreal.

“As a result, the implementation conditions of the plan of arrangement are now all met,” it stated.

**

