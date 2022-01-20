Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Points.com Inc. (PTS-T) announced preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter financial results, including an expectation that revenue will come in at around $115-million. The company said that would be a quarterly record and a significant increase compared to $56.4-million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts are expecting revenue of $96-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $5.3-million and $5.8-million compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company stated.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN-T) reported revenue of $19.3-million for its fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, a 67-per-cent increase over the same period last year. The result was ahead of expectations for revenue to come in at $16.8-million.

Its net loss was $19.6-million or 18 cents per share versus a loss of $1.8-million or 3 cents a year ago. The expectation was for a loss of 17 cents.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) announced its 2022 budget, guidance and updated five-year plan, including plans to eliminate its debt in 2023.

“We believe that significantly reducing our indebtedness will reduce the risks to our business and create optionality when considering sustainable increases to our common share dividend and common share buybacks over the next five years,” stated CEO Jeff Tonken.

The company approved a 2022 capital budget of $240-million to $260-million, which it said is expected to deliver annual average production of 78,000 to 80,000 boe/d and expects to generate approximately $590-million of adjusted funds flow and $330-million to $350-million of free funds flow in 2022.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced that it intends to offer $300-million of 7-year senior unsecured notes on a private placement basis to “accredited investors” in certain provinces of Canada and “qualified institutional buyers” in the U.S.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the redemption of its outstanding $250-million 8.75 per cent senior notes due 2025 and to reduce the outstanding balance under its syndicated credit facility.

The company also said it has received commitments to amend and extend its existing credit facility for three years to 2025. The amended credit facility maintains the revolving facility at $225-million and includes a $1.06-million wholesale floorplan financing facility and a $15-million wholesale leasing facility, for total aggregate bank facilities of $1.3-billion.

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) announced that its preliminary fourth-quarter results “are expected to demonstrate strong financial performance underpinned by significant growth in patient visits.”

The company said it ended the fourth quarter and 2021 with an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding $450-million and annualized operating adjusted EBITDA run-rate approaching $100 million.

It said the revenue growth was better than the previously provided guidance of “approaching $450-million annualized revenue run-rate.”

Voyager Digital Ltd. (VOYG-T), a U.S. cryptocurrency platform, announced that its CEO and director Stephen Ehrlich has withdrawn the automatic securities disposition plan that was previously announced on Dec. 31. No shares have been sold under the plan, the company stated.

“Despite having a floor significantly above the current stock price, I felt it was in the best interest of the investors to withdraw the plan,” Mr. Ehrlich stated.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT-T) announced an agreement to purchase the cloud and colocation data center business from TeraGo Inc for $30-million, to be funded from existing cash on the company’s balance sheet.

“Once complete, the acquisition will establish Hut 8 as a leading high-performance computing platform, providing unique positioning for the company within the digital asset ecosystem,” it stated.

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP-X) announced preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is anticipated to come in at $21-million to $23-million, an increase of approximately 300 to 330 per cent, compared to $5.3-million the year-ago period. The estimate is above expectations of $18.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

“We ended 2021 on an extremely positive note by delivering the Company’s highest-ever quarterly revenue and [the] strongest percentage growth of [full year] 2021,” stated CEO Paul Antoniadis.

Adventus Mining Corp. (ADZN-X) announced a $30-million bought-deal public offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that has agreed to purchase about 30.9 million units for 97 cents each.

Each unit will include one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant that will entitle the holder to acquire one common share for $1.20 until July 26, 2023.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has indicated it plans to participate in the proposed financing to a maximum fully diluted ownership position of 9.9 per cent, the company stated.

The company said net proceeds will be used to support pre-construction and optimization costs at Curipamba, infill and expansion drilling at El Domo’s underground deposit, an initial drill program at the Santiago Project, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (DLCG-X) announced that it has received conditional approval to list its Class A common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gary Mauris, chairman and CEO called it a “significant milestone” and said the listing should enhance its corporate profile and access a larger group of potential investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-X) announced the appointment of Steven Thomas as vice-president finance, chief financial officer and corporate secretary; April Hayward as chief sustainability officer; and Matt MacPhail as chief technical officer.

The company said Perry Ing will remain the CFO until Feb. 19 “and support the transitional period, whereafter he will support the incoming CFO for a short period to ensure continuity.”

