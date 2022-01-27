Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) announced an $85-million bought deal financing. The REIT said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets to issue to the public 4.1 million trust units for $20.80 each.

Killam said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on its credit facility (current outstanding balance of approximately $60-million), to fund future acquisitions and developments and for general trust purposes.

Upon completion of the offering and the use of proceeds, Killam said it expects to have access to approximately $190-million of available capital through its credit facilities and cash on hand.

Exro Technologies Inc. (EXRO-T) announced a $15-million bought deal offering. The company said it has an agreement with Eight Capital and Raymond James Ltd., as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to buy 9,375,000 units of the company for $1.60 each.

Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for $2 for 36 months. The company said it intends to use the proceeds f for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA-T) announced an inaugural dividend of 10 cents per share, payable on March 1, to registered shareholders at the close of business in Australia and Canada on Feb. 8.

The company also reported revenues of $253-million for the three months ended Dec. 31 compared to $329.5-million a year earlier. Net income of $68-million or 13 cents per share compared to $120.8-million or 25 cents a year ago.

The company also said its dividend is related to the semi-annual results for the period ended Sept. 30 and that its board will evaluate any potential future dividends alongside the release of its semi-annual and annual results.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) said it expects its 2022 adjusted EBITDA to range between $265-million and $295-million.

Chemtrade said it expected 2021′s adjusted EBITDA to range between $245-million and $260-million, which included approximately $19-million of EBITDA relating to the two specialty chemicals businesses which were sold in November.

“Excluding the benefit of the lawsuit settled during the fourth quarter of 2021 (as described in Chemtrade’s third quarter Management’s Discussion and Analysis report), Chemtrade now expects to be at or above the top of this guidance range,” it stated.

