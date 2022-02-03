Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) reported preliminary 2021 year-end results and said it has completed the repayment of $32-million (US$25-million) term debt in advance of its first scheduled term debt repayment in May “resulting in significant redemption and interest savings.”

The company also said it expects to generate about $900-million of free cash flow during the next three years and aims to be in a net cash position at year-end 2022 at current commodity prices. It also expects to achieve its target outstanding term debt of US$175-million (50-per-cent reduction) in the first half of 2023, at which time it says it “intends to direct a portion of free cash flow to its shareholders.”

Athabasca said it will assess market conditions “to determine the best method to enhance shareholder returns, which could include a dividend, share buybacks, further debt reduction or a combination.”

The company said it expects adjusted EBITDA of about $245-million for fiscal 2021; adjusted funds flow of about $185-million and free cash flow of about $90-million. For 2022, the company said it expects to generate about $350-million of adjusted EBITDA, about $300-million of adjusted funds flow and about $180-million of free cash flow.

High Tide Inc. (HITI-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $53.9-million up from $24.9-million a year ago.

Its net loss for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was $4.2-milion or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $1.3-million or 46 cents. Analysts were expecting revenue of $52.5-million and a loss of 15 cents per share, according to S&P Captial IQ.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) announced it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be approximately $42-million. The company said it’s consistent with its prior guidance. Analysts are expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $41-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The company said full-year revenue is expected to be approximately $146.7-million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $145.8-million.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM-T) announced a $15-million financing and $12-million private placement. The company said it has an agreement with BMO Capital Markets, on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters, which has agreed to buy 27.3 million charity flow-through common shares for 55 cents each.

Wallbridge said the non-brokered private placement will include national flow-through common shares issues at 37 cents each and Quebec flow-through shares at a price of 41 cents. It said Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will participate in the offering to maintain its existing 9.9-per-cent ownership position in the company. William Day Construction Limited is expected to participate in the offering, the company stated.

The gross proceeds from the offerings will be used to support its exploration program at its Detour-Fenelon gold property.

